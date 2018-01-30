Sustainable development and quality education

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Bihar's Nikhat Parween, a school teacher said, "Girls must certainly get a good education and also get a job after completing their education because after getting a job, her confidence is boosted and that gives the girl a feeling of independence where she doesn't have to be dependent on anyone else."

"She doesn't have to feel like a burden on anyone else, in fact people will take her advice and guidance in their life. That is the reason why I have decided that I will study and work as long as I can and support myself and will also be able to educate and motivate other girls to pursue their education and take up jobs after that," she added.

Ghulam Sarvar of Bhadoni block of Navaada district, who is preparing for competitive exams, said, "Education is the promise of our success but due to weak primary education in Bihar, there are many problems that take place in higher education and difficulties are faced while appearing for competitive exams. I myself am an example of this."

"If I had good control over English, then I would be doing a good job somewhere. My knowledge in accounts and general knowledge is very strong, however my difficulty in English pulls me back and creates problems during interviews. Therefore, primary education should be seen as the basis of higher education and for this, the government, parents and the students need to work together," Sarvar added.

In the developing countries of the world, the condition of primary education is that 91 percent children go to school, however, around 57 million are still to reach there. In this aspect, the number of African children not going to school is the highest. In contrast to wealthy children, poor children have a larger number who are not yet enrolled in school.

However, in our country, the good thing is that in the global sense initial education has had significant development. The number of girl children attending school has also improved. The percentage of admission to elementary education (for both sexes) has been 88% in the year 2013-1014.

193 countries of the world have set the goal in the UN General Assembly that they will achieve the 17 goals of sustainable development by 2030 in which quality education is Goal 4.

Goal 4 says - Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

4.1 By 2030, ensure that all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes

4.2 By 2030, ensure that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education

4.3 By 2030, ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including university

4.4 By 2030, substantially increase the number of youth and adults who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship

4.5 By 2030, eliminate gender disparities in education and ensure equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations

4.6 By 2030, ensure that all youth and a substantial proportion of adults, both men and women, achieve literacy and numeracy

In this regard, our country has also given its statement and has promised that "we will ensure that everyone receives proper opportunities to receive proper standards of education which will be a lifelong learning for each individual."

To fulfill this promise and the goal, the Indian government has given the Ministry of H.R.D (Human Development Ministry) this responsibility. Accepting this responsibility, the Ministry of HRD has announced five schemes:

1. National Education Mission

2. Art Culture Development Plan

3. National Scheme of Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education

4. Scholarship for College and University Students

5. National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of the village of Rajgirin, the famous town of Nalanda said, "I am a farmer and the education of our children is a cause of concern. If in the Panchayat elections I vote for someone who I think is worthy, the reaction is that our children suffer in school. The other party leaders often tell our children that because your father did not vote for my brother, you have no right or reason to attend school anymore and we are not your servant who will continue teaching the children of the enemies of our brother. This is what those people say who the government has given the future of our children to. What do I even tell you?"

Bharat Singh, a Sanskrit teacher who lives in Haswa in the Nawada district said, "English education has ruined our civilisation and culture completely. Girls and boys are being ruined by going through English medium education. Nobody wants to enlist themselves in Sanskrit Medium schools. Education in a Sanskrit school has all the values that are needed in life, such as respect for one another and showing respect to elders. It doesn't have the medium to find a job and therefore people are turning their backs to it. Even I have only got a job now, after almost 40 years."

There is no doubt that the goal of 2030 is very good and every possible effort should be made to achieve it. However, it is important to understand that this is not the work of only the government or the education department but it is necessary that teachers, students, and parents collectively come and work towards this goal. We should sincerely achieve the promises we have made towards this goal so that in 2030, when all the 193 nations come together, the achievement of India can be seen with pride by the other nations of the world.

The views expressed in the above article are that of Fauzia Rahman Khan of Charkha Development Communication Network. (ANI)