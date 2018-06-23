Swacch Bharat now on verge of becoming reality: PM Modi

[India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the dream of Swacch Bharat is on a verge of becoming a reality.

Addressing the gathering after inaugrating various urban development projects at Madhya Pradesh Shehari Vikas Mahotsav in Indore, Prime Minister Modi said, "Our dream of Swacch Bharat for Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary is now on the verge of becoming a reality."

He further informed that more than 65 lakh toilets have been built in Madhya Pradesh, and all the cities of Madhya Pradesh have declared themselves free from open defecation.

The Prime Minister also said that in the past four years, the Centre has built over 8 crores and 30 thousand toilets annually. The Prime Minister also revealed the upcoming plans for five big cities. He said, "Our government is working on five big plans for cities. These plans include Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana-Urban, Smart City Mission, Amrut Yojana & Deendayal National Urban Livelihood Mission." "More than one lakh homeless brothers and sisters living in the cities of Madhya Pradesh have their own houses now," he added. The Prime Minister highlighted that about 15 million homes have been constructed in the last four years including pending projects of the old government. In conclusion, the Prime Minister said, "Completing these goals, a solid foundation has been prepared for New Madhya Pradesh and New India over the past four years. Now with the help of everyone, efforts are being made to speed it up." The Prime Minister inaugurated various urban development projects at the Madhya Pradesh Shehari Vikas Mahotsav in Indore and said that the state has seen great dimensions of development under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Anandiben Patel and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan also present at the inauguration. (ANI)