Swachh Bharat a nation's movement: Sadhguru

[India], Sept 15 (ANI): Spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "talking regularly" about cleanliness and said that the Swachh Bharat Mission belongs to the nation and not just the central government.

"The level of enthusiasm with which the people of this nation have participated in the Swachhata campaign is visible. We still need to work on the small towns and cities," Sadhguru said at the launch of Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.

"Tremendous things have happened (on cleanliness) thanks to our Prime Minister. It is great that the Prime Minister is talking regularly about things like cleanliness. Swachh Bharat is not a movement of any government or any Prime Minister. This is a nation's movement," he added.

Prime Minister Modi launched the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement on Saturday and appealed to the citizens to dedicate themselves towards achieving the aim of a clean country. Among those who participated in the movement included Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, industrialist Ratan Tata and others. (ANI)