Swachhata Hi Seva: PM Modi visits Ambedkar's school

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday swept and cleaned the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Delhi's Paharganj where he was welcomed with loud cheers by the students.

The Prime Minister later interacted with the students who were enthusiastic to meet him.

The campus of the school was bought by Ambedkar himself to advance the educational, social and economic well-being of the Scheduled Castes.

The Prime Minister's cavalcade en-route to Swachhata Shramdan also got stuck in a traffic jam as no security route or barriers were in place to allow smooth traffic flow. Launching the movement, the Prime Minister appealed to the citizens of the country to dedicate themselves towards achieving the dream of a clean country starting today. Ahead of the launch of the movement, the Prime Minister had written personalised letters to around 2000 citizens from different walks of life inviting them to join the Swachhata Hi Seva movement and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission. In the letter, Prime Minister Modi urged former judges, retired government servants, gallantry award winners, medal winners in the Common Wealth and Asian Games, spiritual leaders, film personalities, journalists of leading media outlets, sportspersons, writers among others to become part of the mass movement. To endorse the movement in all the states and union territories of the country, the Prime Minister also wrote letters to Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all states. (ANI)