Swami Aatmabodhanand breaks 194 day-long fast to save Ganga

[India], May 5 (ANI): Swami Aatmabodhanand broke his 194 days fast to save River Ganga after receiving written assurances from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The seer was on a fast in Haridwar for the past 194 days with an aim to save the holy river.

He was made to break his fast by having juice in the presence of Haridwar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kusum Chouhan and other officials.

"NMCG Director General Rajeev Ranjan met me on April 25 and gave it in writing that steps will be taken regarding dams as discussed. He also gave an account of the actions taken against mining," Swami Aatmabodhanand told ANI.

He added, "It is a positive initiative of the government and NMCG so I have broken my fast for now." (ANI)