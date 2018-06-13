Swami Akhileshwaranand elevated to Cabinet rank in MP Government

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Government elevated state Cow Protection Board chairperson Swami Akhileshwaranand to Cabinet minister rank on Wednesday.

He was earlier given Minister of State (MoS) rank.

As per reports, Akhileshwaranand reportedly expressed his displeasure over his inclusion in the panel without his content and on being put at par with Computer Baba and Yogendra Mahant, who were also part of this panel.

The state government in March had constituted a committee to conduct a public awareness campaign on the banks of river Narmada.

Earlier on April 3, the state government granted the status of Minister of State to five religious figures. He did not even attend any meeting conducted by the panel. (ANI)