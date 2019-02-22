Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati lays foundation stone of Ram Temple on a map

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple on a map in Varanasi.

According to his followers, Saraswati was scheduled to visit Ayodhya today but postponed the programme in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack.

“Swami had earlier said that he would be going to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple today but due to Pulwama terrorist attack, he postponed the programme. He has laid the foundation of Ram Temple model on a map,” a follower of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said.

He added that a 21-member team will prepare the model of the temple and will present it to Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. Earlier, the Centre sought direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (ANI)