Swaminathan Commission recommendations should be thoroughly implemented: TDP manifesto committee

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the manifesto committee of the Telugu Desam Party on Monday held its second meeting at Andhra Pradesh's secretariat here.

The committee decided to give priority to agriculture and allied sectors. In particular, focus should be on milk dairy sector which can be highly useful in employment generation in rural areas. Most of the members suggested giving priority for agro-industries.

Committee convenor Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that Swaminathan Commission recommendations must be thoroughly implemented. Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) should be encouraged so that youth can focus on the agriculture sector.

The manifesto committee's next meeting will be held on water resources on February 28. (ANI)