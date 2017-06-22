Swamy backs NCM chief, says those celebrating Pak's victory should be sent there

[India], June 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday backed National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi and said those who have to cheer for Pakistan are free to leave India.

Talking to ANI, Swamy said if a person goes against the country and lowers the image of the nation then his citizenship can be withdrawn.

"If they have to cheer for Pakistan why are they here in India? It is clear that the people who are staying here is according to their own wish. We have not forced anyone to stay here. But if you go against the country and if you lower the image of the nation then we have all the right to withdraw your citizenship. According to law, we can do that. But instead of that they should leave the country themselves," he added.

Meanwhile, staying firm on his remark, Rizvi said people in India whose heart and soul is with Pakistan should go to Islamabad or better be sent there. "I am an Indian before I am the chairperson. I made this statement as an Indian," he added. Rizvi had said that those who have celebrated Pakistan team's victory in the recently concluded Champions trophy final should be sent to Pakistan. Rizvi made the remarks in Meerut on Tuesday while responding to queries by journalists about reports of celebrations in parts of India after Pakistan's win in Champions trophy last Sunday. (ANI)