Swamy confident of sweeping North-East states

[India], Mar. 03 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday expressed the confidence of winning the assembly polls in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

Talking to ANI, Swamy said that it would be a 'historic victory' of the BJP in Tripura and Nagaland and accused the Congress party of using a communal card in Meghalaya.

"We will snatch Tripura from the communist. We have got the edge in Nagaland and it will be a historic victory. In Meghalaya, it was polarized between Christians and non-Christians, and it is unfortunate that the Congress used the communal card there," Swamy told ANI.

He further said the result of the assembly polls will clear the picture of 2019 General election. The results for assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will come tomorrow. The counting of votes Tripura went to polls on the February 18, while voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland was held on February 27. In the three northeastern states, elections were held for 59 seats each. (ANI)