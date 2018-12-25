Swamy urges PM to announce construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the construction of Ram temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said: "Prime Minister Modi today must announce just one minute after12 in the night that the disputed land of Ayodhya has been allotted to Vishwa Hindu Parishad for the construction of Ram temple. He should do this in accordance with the affidavit of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao."

In January 1993, just a month after the demolition of Babri Masjid, Shankar Dayal Sharma, then President of India, had promulgated the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Ordinance. The Ordinance was later introduced as Bill. The Bill, also known as Ayodhya Act, was later passed by the Parliament.

According to the Act, the Central government acquired 60.70-acre land surrounding the disputed site and planned to build "a Ram Temple and a mosque."

Swamy said: "The Supreme Court has also accepted my petition in which I have mentioned that the mosque is not integral to Islam. Not only that, the Allahabad High Court also mentioned that the remains of the temple were found beneath the ground on which mosque was built."

"Archeologists have also found a structure similar to that of the temple there. If Prime Minister Modi will show courage, the temple can be built soon. We should not wait for a single day now," he said.

BJP MP also expressed his views on Twitter, stating "The Americans have a saying: "if an irresistible [sic] force meets an immovable object, something got to give. If the Hindutva irresistible force meets the immovable Supreme Court object on Ram temple, the NaMo govt must give-action as per PVN Rao's affidavit."

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood here. Since then, several hearings have been held in the Supreme Court to resolve the issue. (ANI)