Swaraj assures medical visa for Pakistani organ donor

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assured a Pakistani national, whose nephew is undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, that India will grant a visa to his compatriot so that he could travel to India and donate organ.

Pakistani national Faiza Malik tweeted to Swaraj, seeking her help after the person, who was to donate the organ to his nephew Faraz, was found unfit by doctors at a Fortis hospital in New Delhi.

Malik said since the person could no longer donate the organ, another man - Faraz Razzaq - from Pakistan be given a visa to travel to India.

"@SushmaSwaraj, Dear madam my nephew Faraz Malik is at Fortis waiting for donor, doctors find previous donor unfit so rejected, please grant visa to Abdul Razzaq CF9864951," Malik tweeted. Swaraj, responding to the tweet, assured him that the Indian high commission in Pakistan will give a visa to the second donor. "Please don't worry. I am asking Indian high commission to give visa for the second donor. @IndiainPakistan," Swaraj tweeted.