Swaraj embarks on four-nation official tour

[India], June 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday embarked on a four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Today, Swaraj will visit Italy. This will be the first major political exchange between India and Italy following the swearing-in of Giuseppe Conte as the country's new Prime Minister.

In Rome, Swaraj will call on Prime Minister Conte and also meet her counterpart, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and review the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the visit to France (June 18-19) will see Swaraj meeting her counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs to review the bilateral relations between the two nations.

This will be the first major visit to France since the visit of the French President Macron to India in March this year.

India and France are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their strategic partnership. While in Paris, Swaraj will be the Chief Guest at the naming ceremony of the Indian Culture Centre and also interact with the Indian community.

Later on, Swaraj will be visiting Luxembourg from June 19-20, marking the 70th year of establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries.

During her visit, the External Affairs Minister will be calling on the Grand Duke of Luxembourg His Royal Highness Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume and Xavier Bettel, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

Swaraj will also have meetings with Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Pierre Gramegna, the Minister of Finance. In Luxembourg, she will also interact with the Indian community.

The Minister will be visiting Belgium from June 20-23. Swaraj will be meeting the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Didier Reynders.

In Brussels, Swaraj will call on the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

Swaraj will also be meeting with her counterpart, Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice President of the European Commission to review the entire gamut of India-EU relations.

While in Brussels, Swaraj will deliver a keynote speech at the high-level event 'Climate, Peace and Security: Time for Action', lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at the European Parliament and also interact with the Indian community.

The visit to the four European nations is aimed at providing an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues, and advance India's growing strategic engagement with the European Union. (ANI)