Swaraj holds bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince

Feb 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday held bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman and discussed a wide range of issues.

“EAM @SushmaSwaraj and HRH Crown Prince of #SaudiArabia Mohammed Bin Salman. Discussed adding momentum to strategic dimension of our relationship in various fields - from trade & investment to defence & security, and regional cooperation” tweeted Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar.

The Saudi Crown Prince, who is currently on a four-country tour, received a ceremonial welcome and inspected the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here earlier in the day.

Affirming good ties between Saudi Arabia and India, the Crown Prince said, “Today we want to be sure that this relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. And with the leadership of the President and the Prime Minister, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India.”

"The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia goes more than 2000 years of history. We know Indian people as friends," he added.

The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in India late on Tuesday evening, where he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. (ANI)