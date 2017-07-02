Swaraj lauds Shivraj Singh Chouhan for initiative to protect Narmada River

[India], July 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday heaped praises on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for his initiative to plant six crore saplings along the Narmada, to protect the river.

Swaraj took to Twitter to congratulate Chauhan and said that latter's initiative will inspire the world.

"The initiative to conserve "mother Narmada" will inspire protection of environment globally. My heartiest congratulation to Shivraj Singh Chouhanji for unprecedented success of the initiative," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj also said that on her part, a sapling of a 'Kadamb' tree had been planted at Amarkantak University. "I am thankful to the vice-chancellor of the university for choosing sapling of 'Kadamb' which was a favourite tree of Lord Krishna," she said. Eyeing to create a Guinness World Record, the Madhya Pradesh government earlier today carried out a drive to plant six crore saplings in 12-hours along the banks of river Narmada. The plantation drive that went for 12 hours was carried out along the banks of the river, covering 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)