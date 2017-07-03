Swaraj meets Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus

[India], July 3 (ANI): External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday met Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus Vitaly Vovk here.

Both the Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest including the upcoming visit to India of the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Vovk is leading a delegation to India for the 8th Session of the Indian-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation scheduled tomorrow. (ANI)