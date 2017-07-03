Swaraj meets Nepal Deputy Prime Minister

[India], July 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Krishna Bahadur Mahara on Monday.

Mahara, who landed here yesterday, will be here till July 4.

This is the first high-level visit from Nepal after the formation of new government under Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

It is also the first visit abroad of Mahara after being appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal in June 2017.

Swaraj held discussion with Mahara on wide range of bilateral matters of mutual interest, including ongoing connectivity and development projects. Both the Ministers reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors and to deepen the traditionally close and friendly relationship between the two countries. Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the bilateral engagement at various levels including political exchanges, and reviewed upcoming high-level exchanges. Mahara also spoke about the recently concluded second phase of local level elections in Nepal and his government's efforts to take all stakeholders on board in the constitution implementation process. Swaraj also hosted a dinner in the honour of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal. (ANI)