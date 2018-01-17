Swaraj talks tough on terrorism

[India], January 17 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, said that terrorism is undeniably the mother of all disruptions today. Swaraj was speaking at the geo-political conference, Raisina Dialogue, in New Delhi.

"Terrorism is undeniably the mother of all disruptions today. Our attitude towards terrorism has evolved in the last few decades," noted Swaraj.

The External Affairs Minister also said that the challenge of terrorism has become even more serious in the digital age with greater propensity to radicalisation.

She also asserted that terrorism was once seen as "other's problem" or a "law and order situation" and was also used as an instrument of state craft, but concluded, "that time has gone long by". "We are all now clear that terrorism anywhere can threaten societies anywhere," highlighted the minister, adding that "after 9/11 attack, we associate terrorism with ungoverned spaces." In, what some analysts feel a veiled indication to Pakistan, she did not step back from saying that terrorism from governed spaces is much more dangerous and said that the problem will not spare its originators and practitioners. Swaraj concluded by saying that the message is particularly to those who feel that terrorism can be an instrument of convenience. (ANI)