Sweet tweets: Happy Makar Sankranti 2018

New Delhi: Makar Sankranti, the Indian festival, is marked by fairs, kite flying and some good old homemade treats. It's the first day of the sun's transit into the sign of Makar, or Capricorn. In a nutshell, it marks the end of the winter solstice and the onset of summer. The celebratory mood that accompanies the warmth is contagious! Here's a quick glance at the festive side of politicians!
Nothing feels better than a warm hug!
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti when Sun moves to Capricorn to give warmth to people shivering in cold, India's & Hon PM @narendramodi ji's friend Hon PM @netanyahu has come to India & we welcome him with the same warmth. #WelcomeNetanyahu pic.twitter.com/bJo5LBWDZh— Brijmohan Agrawal (@brijmohan_ag) January 14, 2018
Pranab Mukherjee
Greetings on the occasion of #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #MaghBihu and #Uttarayan— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) January 14, 2018
May these festivals celebrating harvest and regeneration bring prosperity to all and may nature bless everyone with a bountiful year ahead.#CitizenMukherjee
Venkaiah Naidu
Flying kites on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti in Nellore today. pic.twitter.com/8tLFMDDCXg— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 14, 2018
Amit Shah
Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah flies kites in #Ahmedabad on occasion of Makar Sankranti #KiteFestival pic.twitter.com/5r9cGIO99i— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
Dr Jitendra Singh
Observed #MakarSankranti and #MaghBihu with students from #Northeast, currently on 'SEIL' tour organised by @ABVPDelhi. pic.twitter.com/LOpaXvLnUw— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 14, 2018
Mukul Sangma
Harvest Festivals are being celebrated across the nation to mark the commencement of an era of abundance, prosperity and good fortune. Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasions of #MakarSankranti #Bihu #Pongal #Uttarayan & #Bhogi.— Mukul Sangma (@mukulsangma) January 14, 2018
Kiren Rijiju
Greetings on the eve of MAGH BIHU, LOHRI, MAKAR SANKRANTI & PONGAL!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 14, 2018
On the final day of my purposeful visit to UK I thank @HCI_London for arranging the wonderful event where I addressed the Indian Diaspora along with Suresh Prabhu ji. pic.twitter.com/PnZl3slGaC
Manohar Lal Khattar
Warm wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti. May this festival brighten your lives with abundant happiness, prosperity & good health. pic.twitter.com/V20MGGUdvB— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 14, 2018
Manohar Parrikar
Warm greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti.— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) January 14, 2018
An appeal to the angels for the safe return of Kulbhushan Jadhav:
Gujarat: Kites & balloons with an appeal to free #KulbhushanJadhav flown in Vadodara on occasion of #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/QZUtlFVzWc— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
Meira Kumar
On this auspicious day as the nation celebrates #MakarSankranti #Bihu and #Pongal , best wishes to all. May our lives be blessed with good health, prosperity and happiness.— Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) January 14, 2018
Tejashwi Yadav
Happy #MakarSankranti to all!Wishing that you always soar high just like the kites in the sky! pic.twitter.com/UZYMNzNz0G— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 14, 2018
Rahul Gandhi
With the fields swaying in joy at the coming harvest, let us salute the love, hard work and toil of our farmers, our anndatas. Wishing everyone a Happy #MakarSankranti #Pongal, #Bihu #Bhogi and #Uttarayan pic.twitter.com/yme6aHowH1— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 14, 2018
Priyanka Gandhi
May this harvest season bring you prosperity , positivity & you fly high like a kite. Wishing you & your family a Happy #MakarSankranti #HappyPongal & #Bihu pic.twitter.com/GGwkLrOYqy— Priyanka Gandhi (@WithPGV) January 14, 2018
Hardik PatelIs there anyone else you would like to see on our list? Let us know!
Happy #MakarSankranti to all our viewers !! pic.twitter.com/TFeJEHhlhD— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) January 14, 2018