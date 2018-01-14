Sweet tweets: Happy Makar Sankranti 2018

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Jan 14, 2018 23:08 hrs
New Delhi: Makar Sankranti, the Indian festival, is marked by fairs, kite flying and some good old homemade treats. It's the first day of the sun's transit into the sign of Makar, or Capricorn. In a nutshell, it marks the end of the winter solstice and the onset of summer. The celebratory mood that accompanies the warmth is contagious! Here's a quick glance at the festive side of politicians!

Nothing feels better than a warm hug!

Pranab Mukherjee

Venkaiah Naidu

Amit Shah

Dr Jitendra Singh

Mukul Sangma

Kiren Rijiju

Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Parrikar

An appeal to the angels for the safe return of Kulbhushan Jadhav:

Meira Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav

Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi

Hardik Patel

Is there anyone else you would like to see on our list? Let us know!