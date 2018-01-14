Sweet tweets: Happy Makar Sankranti 2018

New Delhi: Makar Sankranti, the Indian festival, is marked by fairs, kite flying and some good old homemade treats. It's the first day of the sun's transit into the sign of Makar, or Capricorn. In a nutshell, it marks the end of the winter solstice and the onset of summer. The celebratory mood that accompanies the warmth is contagious! Here's a quick glance at the festive side of politicians!

