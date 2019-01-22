Swine flu cases climb to 1335 in Rajasthan

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): At least 102 additional cases of swine flu was reported in Rajasthan on Monday. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached to 1,335 so far.

The number of swine flu deaths has increased in the past few days. It has claimed 51 lives in the state in January so far.

Two cases each in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa and Kota; one each in Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Jaisalmer; three in Sikar; four in Jodhpur; five in Udaipur; five in Churu; seven in Ganganagar; eight in Bikaner; nine in Barmer; and 47 cases in Jaipur have been reported positive.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are same as the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)