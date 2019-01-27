Swine flu cases touch 1,856 in Rajasthan, 72 deaths

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): The number of swine flu cases continued to increase in Rajasthan, with the count touching 1,856 on Sunday.

At least 69 more cases of swine flu were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday. The number of swine flu deaths has increased in the past few days. It has claimed 72 lives in the state in January so far.

According to officials, two positive cases of swine flu were reported in Dausa on Sunday; one each in Tonk, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Kota; four in Bikaner; five in Jodhpur and Barmer; six in Udaipur; and 41 cases in Jaipur.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are same as of the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. These include a cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)