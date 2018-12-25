Swine flu claims 210 lives in Rajasthan in one year

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): A total of 210 people died of swine flu with over 2,192 positive cases reported from across the state since January this year. The highest number of cases and deaths was reported from Jaipur district followed by Kota and Jodhpur districts respectively.

V K Mathur, Director, Department of Health, said: "There have been 2,192 cases of swine flu in Rajasthan between January 1 and December 21, 2018. The highest number of deaths and positive cases has been reported from Jaipur, where 38 people died due to swine flu while 884 positive cases were reported. Jaipur is followed by Kota with 29 deaths and 400 positive cases of swine flu being reported."

He said that a comprehensive screening was done to identify positive cases of swine flu all over the state. "Even now close monitoring is underway to identify individual cases and monitor their family members and relatives," he said. He said a comprehensive screening has been done in schools, night shelters and other places to identify the people with symptoms of swine flu. He said that all preventive measures are being taken and there is no need to panic. "The medicine Tamiflu is available in abundance. This medicine must be taken on the advice of doctor only," he said. Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. This includes cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)