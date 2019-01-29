Swine flu claims two lives in Hyderabad

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Two persons died of swine flu out of the 16 people who have been tested positive for the infection and are undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Government Hospital here.

Dr Sravan Kumar, hospital superintendent, told ANI: “A total of 16 patients suffering from swine flu have been admitted till now. At present, seven positive cases and 8 others having symptoms of swine flu are under observation. Out of 16 swine flu cases, two people died.”

Dr Kumar said: “All arrangements have been made for the patients suffering from swine flu. However, people should take more precautions. As the temperature is about to increase in March, the number of swine flu cases may increase.”

Swine flu has hit hard Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. As many as 9 people have so far died due to swine flu in Himachal Pradesh, while 75 people have lost their lives in Rajasthan this month. Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are same as of the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. These include a cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)