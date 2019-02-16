Swine flu: Death toll touches 126 in Rajasthan

Jaipur[India], Feb 16 (ANI): One more person died of swine flu in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total death toll to 126 in the state so far this year.The patient who lost life was from Barmer district of the state.Also, 74 new cases have been reported in the state, taking the tally of patients to 3,359 in 46 days.Amongst the fresh cases, Jaipur witnessed the highest number of 29 patients, followed by Udaipur where seven people were tested positive. Five cases each were reported from Tonk, Kota, and Alwar. Four positive cases were reported from Ganganagar. Three cases each were reported in Karauli, Jodhpur, and Barmer. Two cases each were reported from Ajmer and Churu and one case each was reported from Hanumangarh, Dausa, Jhunjhnu, Pali, Jalore and Chittorgarh. Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)

