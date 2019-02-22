Swine flu death toll touches 131 in state this year

Jaipur: Two people died of swine flu in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 131 in the state so far this year.

The patients who lost their lives were from Pali and Barmer districts of the state.

Also, 61 new cases have been reported in the state, taking the tally of patients to 3,753 in 52 days.

Amongst the fresh cases, Jaipur witnessed the highest number of 31 patients, followed by five each in Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Three cases were reported from Bhilwara, while two cases each were reported from Bikaner, Alwar, Dausa, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Kota.

One case each was reported Tonk, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Rajsamand. Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs that are in the air. The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache.