Swine flu kills 5 in Ludhiana

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): At least five people have died and over 15 have tested positive for swine flu this month in Ludhiana, Punjab according to officials.

Dr Parvinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana told ANI, "32 cases of swine flu has been suspected in Ludhiana, out of which 18 are confirmed. Five people lost their lives after falling prey to this disease."

The state government is conducting a door-to-door survey to get the latest count and is providing free treatment for swine flu in hospitals.

"We are providing details to the public about precautions they need to take to prevent swine Flu. I advise people not to hang out in crowded place during winters," Dr Sidhu said. Swine flu is a viral infection that affects the respiratory tract and caused mainly by transmission of the virus through respiratory droplets when people exhale, cough, sneeze, drip, etc. (ANI)