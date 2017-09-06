Swine flu: One more died in Vadodara, death toll reaches 38

[India], Sept. 6 (ANI): Swine flu has claimed another life in Gujarat's Vadodara, with the death toll in the district climbing to 38, confirmed Mukesh Vaidya, additional health officer at Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Seven people have lost their lives in past one week and thirteen cases have been tested positive in the rural area of Vadodara.

The deadly swine flu outbreak is spreading in various parts of the country.

Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Health Commissioner Hemant Desai on August 27 informed that till now 22 have died in Surat district, one in Tapti, one in Navsari and seven in Valsad district.

He also informed that a mass survey was conducted 15 days back to control the swine flu spread, in which people with the symptoms were treated. More than 300 people have succumbed to the flu in Gujarat since January. (ANI)