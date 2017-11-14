Sycophancy! BJP workers give foot massage to 'tired' UP minister

[India], Nov.14 (ANI): In what can be termed as a case of sycophancy, a video of Uttar Pradesh Minister has surfaced on media taking foot massage from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after campaigning for the civic polls.

In the video, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta can be seen getting a foot massage by two BJP workers after campaigning for local body polls in Allahabad.

Nand Gopal Gupta also known as 'Nandi' is the BJP MLA from Allahabad North.

This is not the 'first of its kind' case, earlier many instances ruled the 'culture of sycophancy' in political arena. (ANI)