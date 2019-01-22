Syed Shuja's EVM tampering allegation serious, must be probed: Kapil Sibal

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday reiterated the claims made by 'cybersecurity expert' Syed Shuja in London and called for a free and fair investigation in the issue.

"There is a man who has made some serious allegations backed by an email which has been sent to me by Ashish Ray. He has stated that he has got political asylum from the United Kingdom government. Stating that he was working on a project along with 12 other people, he has alleged that immediately after elections they were called to a guest house where 11 people were shot," said Sibal.

"We have only one request that a proper investigation must be done. If a person is alleging that 11 people have been murdered then an FIR should be filed in this case. If someone has got political asylum in a country, it must be seen as to what the reason behind it is," added Sibal while raising his demand for free and fair investigation on these allegations.

Sibal who was also present at the London event yesterday claimed that he went there on the invitation of the Indian Journalists Association, London, president Ashish Ray and the invites to the event were also sent to different political parties and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"It is not about any specific political party but about the democracy. A democracy will only be strengthened when the election exercise is conducted fairly. He (Ashish Ray) sent me a personal e-mail also. I told him that I will be in London for some personal work and he insisted that I should come as they are going to make an important revelation. So I went," said Sibal.

Meanwhile, ECI has written to the Delhi Police requesting it to lodge an FIR and investigate properly the statement made by Syed Shuja yesterday at the event in London claiming to demonstrate EVMs used by ECI can be tampered with.

"Through media reports, it has come to the notice of the commission that allegedly one Mr Syed Shuja claimed (at the event in London) that he was part of the electronic voting machines (EVM) design team and he can hack the EVMs used in elections in India," the EC said in its letter.

Shuja has claimed that he could demonstrate how EVMs) used in elections could be tampered. (ANI)