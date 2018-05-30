Syeda Tahira Begum Foundation organises Roza Iftar for needy

[India], May 30 (ANI): The Syeda Tahira Begum Foundation (STBF) recently organised a Roza Iftar for the needy and underprivileged sections of society at three locations in the national capital region.

The Roza Iftar was organised on May 18 and May 26 at Tikona Park, Batla House, Okhla and at Matkashah Peer Baba, Pragati Maidan and saw the participation of Muslims.

Established 14 years ago, the STBF is backed by a group of people who believe in selfless service for those who are in some sort of crisis (financial, social, legal or psychological) irrespective of their caste, creed or religion.

Financial resources are limited with the foundation but sufficient to run its programme till now but with new team it is going to reach to more and more number of people. Major programmes of the foundation include free health camps, financial help to needy patients, sponsoring of coaching of bright needy students, carrier counselling camps, financial and legal help to needy and destitute women, legal, financial and psychological help to the old age people. In addition to this the foundation organise community celebrate all major festival of north India. The Managing Trustee of the foundation, Reshma Yasmin, said that she is committed to helping needy sections of society and has even contributed handsome sums from her own resources to ensure her project's success. (ANI)