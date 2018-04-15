System must share blame for Unnao, Kathua rape crimes: Nirbhaya's mother

[India], Apr. 15, (ANI): Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Sunday said the crimes like Unnao and Kathua rape cases were taking place as the slow pace of judicial system is not instilling any fear in the minds of culprits.

Citing the case of her daughter, who was gangraped and murdered her over five years ago, Devi said despite the conviction of the culprits, the same have still not been hanged.

"The Supreme Court had adjudged them guilty on May 5, 2017. Now, it has been almost a year, but the culprits have still not been hanged. I believe that at least a part of the blame goes to our system, if maybe, those convicts were hanged, we would not have had to see this day," said Devi.

Deploring the fact that our society always tries to find faults with the victim, she said instead of judging women for the clothes they wear, or when they go out, the public should change its perception and stop victim-shaming. "In the Unnao incident, the police had refused to arrest the prime suspect, stating lack of evidence. In Kathua, politicians came out in support of the accused. As long as we ourselves do not take drastic steps to change the situation and take action, we will not go ahead," she added. (ANI)