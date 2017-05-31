T K Engineering to turn four-lane fair weather lifeline for Itanagar

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar could soon have a fair weather road, thanks toreputed road builder M/s T K Engineering Consortium Pvt. Ltd (TKE).

Itanagar was made the capital of Arunachal Pradesh by former development commissioner K A A Raja in 1971, but regrettably none of its three entry points were safe or could be called fair weather roads till now.

To address the problem of traffic congestion, the state government signed an agreement with TKE on May 22 to build the Itanagar-Banderdewa 4-lane highway (NH-415).

The agreement was signed by TKE General Manager (Headquarters) P K Roy and PWD (Highway-Western Zone) CE Toli Basar to execute the 10.9-km Chandranagar-Papu Nallah (Jully tri-junction) project on engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode, including design chainage 29/500 to 40/400 (Itanagar-Bandredewa section) under 2016-17 plan of package-A.

"The project is a prestigious one. We have built many hilly roads under similar pressing circumstances, some of them in tougher conditions, and this is not a very challenging job," Roy told ANI after a technical discussion by a team of engineers that included the technical adviser on the project.

Naharlagun-based TKE with Techi Jully and Syed Ghiyasuddin as managing director and project director respectively began its journey in 1992 and has been executing road projects in various parts of North East India by engaging over 5,000 employees, including engineers.

TKE takes up all projects with commitment and on completion of the project, traffic congestion would be a thing of passe, said Jully, which was dittoed by technical adviser, a reputed former PWD chief engineer.

"The survey works would be taken up from Thursday and our consultant will submit proposal (inventory) soon followed by other formalities to begin works with quality," Roy said, adding "There would be many challenges as the highway is the lifeline of the state capital but we are confident that people for whom the NH will be built would extend all possible cooperation in greater interest of the state while district administration has already assured all possible support."

Capital DC Prince Dhawan, present during MoU signing, said, "Stage-wise works of the project were taken up and the curtains were drawn on first phase of agreement (Chandranagar-Papu Nallah portion). This accord has turned the dream of four-lane into a reality".

TKE's ongoing projects include the Trans-Arunachal Highway, NH 52, while it has already built advance landing grounds at Ziro, Mechukha, Walong, Aalo, Pasighat and Tuting and handed over to Indian Air Force, Roy disclosed.

It may be mentioned here that TKE has own many national and international awards for developing hilly roads under highly challenging circumstances.

The awards included 8th CIDC Vishwakarma Award given by Construction Industry Development Council in New Delhi, Gold Award during international quality crown award function at London, Platinum Award for Excellence and Business Prestige in recognition of continuous search for quality demonstrated by the achievement of ongoing development and innovation applied to solution creating business results during June 2016 Quality Summit 2016 at New York, organized by Business Initiative Directions and the European Gold Award for Best Practices 2016 at Brussels while former governor J P Rajkhowa had heaped praises in a certificate.

The infrastructure sector has become the growth propelling engine for development that underscores the vital role of TKE with neglected development of NE India under central Govt top priority radar. (ANI)