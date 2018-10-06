Tactics of BJP will not work in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Ahead of 2019 general elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reiterated that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not win a single seat in the state.

Addressing the media, Banerjee said the "tactics" of the BJP will not work in West Bengal. "We should ensure that BJP doesn't win a single seat in Bengal. Their tactics will not work in Bengal," she told the reporters.

On being asked about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's announcement of no alliance with the Congress for upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the TMC chief distanced herself from the political slugfest and stated that she will invite both Congress and BSP to her rally scheduled to be held on January 19.

With an aim to defeat BJP in the 2019 general elections, Banerjee said, "I can't comment on the stand taken by Mayawati about Congress but I will invite both Congress and Mayawati for the rally on January 19. I have invited Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) constantly works against me, but I will invite them too. I appeal to all opposition parties to come together."(ANI)