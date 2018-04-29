Tagore's work left indelible impression on everyone: PM Modi

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the contribution of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore in the world of literature.

Addressing the nation on 43rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister responded to a topic from Aayan Kumar Banerjee, a citizen of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

"Gurudev Tagore was a personality full of knowledge and intellect whose writings left an indelible mark on everyone," he said.

"Rabindra Nath was a personality full of talent, a multi-directional persona but a teacher in his inner self can always be felt. He has written in Gitanjali - " He, who has the knowledge has the responsibility to impart it to the students," Prime Minister Modi noted.

"I do not know Bangla but had the habit of rising early since my childhood and in Eastern India, radio broadcasts start early while in Western India these start a bit late. I have a faint memory that probably around 5:30 in the morning, Rabindra Sangeet used to be broadcast on radio and I had developed a habit to listen to Rabindra Sangeet on radio. And, whenever I got a chance to listen to poems like Anandloke and Aaguner, Poroshmoni, I used to feel as if my mind was being energised. You must also have been impressed by Rabindra Sangeet and his poems. I pay my respectful homage to Rabindra Nath Tagore," he said. (ANI)