Taimoor Nagar murder: 2 more cops suspended

[India], Oct 06 (ANI): Former Station House Officer (SHO) of New Friends Colony police station, Inspector Sushil Kumar and Division Officer Sub Inspector Rajender were on Saturday suspended for alleged "misconduct and negligence" in duty in connection with Taimoor Nagar murder case.

On September 30, Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Taimoor Nagar was shot dead by two unidentified men for his anti-drug stance.

Both officers have been suspended, based upon the findings of a vigilance enquiry conducted by Additional DCP-I/ South East district to look into the alleged lapses and negligence by local police in the context of Rupesh's murder.

Pertinently, the concerned beat officers HC Ajay, Surender and Hari Chand had already been placed under suspension, police said in a statement. A regular departmental enquiry has been initiated against all of them. According to the victim's family, the men who shot Rupesh were active drug-peddlers in the area and were probably disgruntled by the fact that he opposed the sale of drugs. (ANI)