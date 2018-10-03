Taimoor Nagar murder: 3 beat officers suspended, 2 transferred

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended three beat officers, while two others were transferred after a vigilance inquiry was done to ascertain the role of police personnel in the murder of a 34-year-old man in South Delhi's Taimoor Nagar on September 30.

The Beat officers who were suspended were Ajay, Surender, and Hari Chand, while Station House Officer (SHO) Sushil Kumar and Division Officer Rajender Kumar were transferred to district lines.

The victim, identified as Rupesh Kumar, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men for his anti-drug stance.

According to the victim's family members, the men who shot Rupesh were active drug-peddlers in the area and were probably disgruntled by the fact that he opposed the sale of drugs. The video which has gone viral showed the two men approach Rupesh, after which one of them pumped bullets into his chest before fleeing from the spot. Rupesh was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead after he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a short period of time. (ANI)