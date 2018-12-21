Taiwan donates Rs 2,979,650 to Kailash Satyarthi's children rights movement

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Taiwan on Friday donated Rs 2,979,650 to Kailash Satyarthi's Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), which is expected to benefit 150 children directly.

A cheque for the amount was handed over by Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India Tien Chung-kwang on behalf of Taiwan's government to Satyarthi's wife Sumedha in presence of Kailash, according to a release issued by the TECC.

According to BBA, more than 1,500 Taiwanese youths visited India to serve in Mukti Ashram (Delhi) and Bal Ashram (Rajasthan) over the past five years. This is the third donation from Taiwan to BBA in recent years.

Tien Chung-kwang informed that nearly 30-lakh rupees from the fund will be used for purchasing food, clothes, providing medical and transport support, and covering cost of informal education, sports and entertainment activities etc, for the children staying in the Ashram in the coming months. Satyarthi had visited Taiwan as one of the keynote speakers at the Yushan Forum on October 11 this year. He met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien and executive directors from Waker Welfare Action Association and Eden Social Welfare Foundation, two prominent NGOs in Taiwan actively engaging in international social work and voluntary service. (ANI)