Taj Mahal was a Shiv temple, says Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde on Sunday said that Shah Jahan bought the Taj Mahal from King Jayasimha, who had actually constructed a Shiv temple--Tejo Mahalaya.

“Shah Jahan in his autobiography has said that he bought this palace from King Jayasimha. It’s a Shiv Mandir built by King Paramatheertha, Tejo Mahalaya. Tejo Mahalaya became the Taj Mahal,” he said while addressing a gathering here. “Taj Mahal is not built by Muslims,” he said.

“If we keep sleeping, most of our houses will be called Masjid. In future, God Ram will be called Jahanpanah and Sita will become Bibi,” added Union Minister Hedge. At the same event, Union Minister Hegde also said that "if a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist." “We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist,” said the union minister. (ANI)