Take a harsh stand if need be: Hrithik on Vikas Bahl

[India], Oct 8 (ANI) Amid sexual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Vikas Bahl, actor Hrithik Roshan said on Monday that he has requested the producers of upcoming film 'Super 30' - which Bahl is directing - to take "stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be."

"It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of 'Super 30' to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be," Hrithik said on a statement posted on his official Twitter handle

The actor further advocated for the empowerment of those who have been exploited. "This is not to be hushed for brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up," the statement by the 'Krrish' actor further read. Kangana Ranaut has accused Bahl of sexual misconduct and has also lent support to a woman who accused the director of sexual harassment. The National Award winning star had even shared her experience with him on the sets of 'Queen', the critically acclaimed film directed by Bahl. "He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough. I often told him off. He was scared of me but still every time we met socially, we greeted and hugged each other. He would bury his face in my neck and hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me a great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace, he would say - I love how you smell K-I could tell something is wrong with him," Kangana had said in a statement. Following the allegations, Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena had dissolved their production banner Phantom Films. (ANI)