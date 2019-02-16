'Take immediate action; resolution passed after Pathankot, Uri attacks also' 

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded the central government to take immediate action against Pakistan, adding that resolutions were passed in the aftermath of Pathankot and Uri attacks also.

Speaking to ANI after attending an all-party meeting over the recent Pulwama terror attack, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “We have passed a resolution that we are united and we will support the government to teach a lesson to Pakistan. Resolutions were also passed after Pathankot and Uri attack. We have told them (central government) that this resolution and all is good but now they should take some action.”

The meeting was attended by representatives from different political parties including Communist Party of India, represented by its leader (CPI) D. Raja who demanded the government to ensure the safety of Kashmiri people residing in different parts of the country. Raja said, “We stand behind security forces at this challenging moment. As a political party, we also suggested no instigation of passions against Muslims or Kashmiri people. The government should ensure the safety of Kashmiri people and students all over the country. The government has assured that they will make all efforts to protect the unity and integrity of the country.” A CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Lethpora area of Pulwama district of Kashmir on the national highway at around 3.15 pm on Thursday, killing around 40 security personnel. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)