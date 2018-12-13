Taking inputs from party leaders on new CMs: Rahul Gandhi

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that inputs are being taken from different people in the party and a decision on the names of new chief ministers will be taken soon.

"We are taking inputs from different people in the party. We are taking inputs from MLAs, from workers. You will see a Chief Minister soon," Gandhi told reporters here.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath and party's campaign committee in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia are front-runners for the top post in the state. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state-unit chief Sachin Pilot are the front-runners for the coveted post in Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh, four leaders are eyeing the top slot including Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo.

Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo and one of the Chief Minister hopefuls, who won from Ambikapur assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, said, "We can't make the conclusion of confidential discussion public. MLAs are given the right that they can express their individual opinion. Nothing will be disclosed for now. A decision on the CM candidate of Chhattisgarh should be taken by today." A day after the Congress emerged as the single largest party in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and in Chhattisgarh where the party has got an absolute majority in the recently held assembly poll, the focus has now shifted on the appointment of new chief ministers. In all the three states, the legislators have held marathon meetings and have authorised the Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take a final call on the legislature party leader. Congress registered a resounding victory over the BJP in Chhattisgarh, while with the help of independents and others has garnered the numbers to form the government in Rajasthan after winning 99 seats out of 200. Following a nerve-wracking finish in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 elected candidates as against BJP's tally of 109. Congress has roped in seven legislators-BSP 2, SP 1 and independents 4, to cross the halfway mark. (ANI)