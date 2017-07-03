Taking law in own hands will not be accepted: Jharkhand CM over lynching

[India], July 3 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday warned the people not to take law in its own hands stating that because of few people the state gets a bad name.

Speaking to reporters here, chief minister said, "This is an unfortunate incident which has taken place in the state. Just for few people who create ruckus in the area, the state gets a bad name. I would like to make it clear that taking law in one's own hand will not be accepted in the society especially in my state. Fight over lynching and beef ban should not be our priority, but rather work towards development of the state".

Das further requested the people, if they get to know any kind of activity which will hamper Jharkhand's name can inform state authorities.

"I would request the people of the state if they get to see or know of any kind of activities on lynching or beef ban attack then to inform the state authority and help us with our work towards it," Das said.

Yesterday, three people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had been arrested in the brutal Jharkhand lynching case. BJP leader Nityanand Mahto was held as the accused and was to be questioned by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ramgarh, Rajeshwari said the other people involved in the incident have also been identified. "Three people arrested and one is being questioned. We have identified others also," said DCP Rajeshwari.

She further said a public notice has also been issued requesting everyone to inform about any suspicious incident being witnessed.

A man was lynched in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, for allegedly carrying a beef in his car.

The meat trader succumbed to injuries after he was assaulted by at least 10 men who intercepted his van carrying "cattle meat".

The incident took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that killing people in name of cow protection was not acceptable and asked people not to take law in their hands.

"Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands. Violence never has and never will solve any problem. As a society, there is no place for violence," Prime Minister Modi had said while speaking in Gujarat.

BJP president Amit Shah has already expressed disapproval over incidents of lynching in the country, but said that the situation under the NDA regime was not as bad as under UPA rule.

"In 2011, 2012 and 2013, lynching cases were much more than three years of our government, but no one raised questions then. Even when Akhlaq was lynched, the Samajwadi Party (SP) was in the government. The law and order comes under the state subject, hence the responsibility fell on the SP, but they instead took out dharnas against Prime Minister Modi," Shah said at a rally in Goa. (ANI)