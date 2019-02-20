Talk to Army Chief for queries on Pulwama terror attack: BS Dhanoa

Bengaluru[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Talk to the Army Chief if anyone has a query about Pulwama terror attack, said Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Wednesday. Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama on February 14.Addressing media persons after the successful 12th edition of Air show Aero India-2019 in Bengaluru, BS Dhanoa asserted: "This is about Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Aero Space, Bengaluru, if you have queries or questions regarding Pulwama then talk to the Army Chief."The Indian Air Force on Wednesday got Full Operational Clearance (FOC) standard certification for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Responding to it, Dhanoa said: "We have proved that how accurately this aircraft could dispense weapon on the target. We have achieved a major milestone today. Tejas performed extremely well with a high sortie generation rate and the required weapons capabilities. It can also carry out very accurate weapon delivery like it was shown in this exercise from air to ground and air to air. The fighter plane did really well.""Around 83 Tejas Mk1 A are under production and the production will continue for more. Now, we need Tejas Mk 2, which will replace Jaguars," he added.Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. It is organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

