Talks of KCR's federal front pick pace with five of seven phases of polling over

[India], May 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently met his Kerala and Karnataka counterparts Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy to discuss the formation of a federal front government post the results of Lok Sabha elections.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to form a third front government excluding the two principal political parties - the Congress and the BJP - also seem to be picking up pace with the conclusion of five of the seven phases of the general election.

"We are working towards forming a federal front of regional and secular parties and once the results are out, the federal front will be a reality," said TRS leader Abid Rasool Khan.

Terming TRS president Rao a "catalyst" in the whole process, Khan said, "KCR is acting as a catalyst and taking it upon himself to reach out to other parties. He is working for a cause and does not have a political mission."

To a question on Andhra CM also aiming at a non-Congress, non-BJP front, Khan said that no political party trusted Naidu who had a history of letting down his allies.

"Be it the BJP or the Congress, Naidu has always let down his allies. Recently, he betrayed the Congress by not aligning with the party in the parliamentary elections. On the other hand, KCR always stands by what he says."

Congress and BJP, however, term attempts at forming a third front, fraught with impracticalities considering the differences among various leaders.

"These parties talk about friendship in Delhi and at the same time are fighting against each other in Kerala, West Bengal and other states. The public will never accept such leaders," said Telangana BJP leader G Kishan Reddy.

He also said that instead of concentrating on the issues of Telangana, Rao was nursing hopes of ruling the whole nation.

In a similar vein, senior Congress leader V Hanumanthrao said that no party can form the government without his party.

"Talks of a third front are attempts at making a fool of everybody. No government will be formed without the Congress party," he said.

Five of the seven phases of the general elections have concluded in the country. The remaining two phases are scheduled to be held on May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)