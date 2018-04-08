Tamil actors join protest over Cauvery Management Board

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): Top Tamil film stars on Sunday joined the ongoing protest for the formation of a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, as well as superstar Rajinikanth along with his son-in-law Dhanush, participated in a protest organised by various film bodies in Chennai's Valluvar Kottam.

Vijay, Nasser, Vishal and Ilaiyaraaja also joined the stage with Haasan and Rajinikanth.

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) and a distributors' association are also a part of the massive protest.

Tamil Nadu has moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court, seeking action against the Centre for allegedly failing to form the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks as ordered by the court on February 16. On March 31, the Central Government filed a clarification petition in the Supreme Court, seeking more time to form the CMB, and asked whether it could modify the composition of the board. On February 16, the top court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In the ruling, the court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. (ANI)