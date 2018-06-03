Tamil actress arrested for running prostitution racket

[India], June 3 (ANI): Tamil TV actress Sangeetha Balan has been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket at a resort in Chennai.

According to reports, along with Sangeetha, a person named Satish has also been arrested. The two used to lure young girls by promising them well-paid jobs and a chance to feature in films and TV shows.

They have been sent to jail after being reportedly produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore.

A well-known face in the Tamil TV industry, Sangeetha has appeared in shows like 'Vani Rani', 'Chellamay Aval', and 'Valli'. (ANI)