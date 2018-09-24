Tamil Nadu: 15-year-old lynched in Karur over theft

Chennai: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly lynched by a group of people in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district on Sunday over suspicion that he had stolen a mobile phone, police said.

The boy, allegedly in the habit of indulging in small thefts, was fatally beaten up by some people, who suspected him to be behind the theft of the mobile phone and Rs 3,000 cash of a man in Allalikoundanur village, a police officer said.

The boy’s mother, a widow, fled the house when the enraged mob came looking for her son. After she returned, the woman found the boy dead with injury marks, the officer said.

Following investigation, it was found he had been lynched. A case has been registered and action would be taken against the culprits, the officer added. While the deceased’s mother reported that she fled the house when she saw a mob of people coming towards her house. When she returned, she found her son dead with several injury marks on his body. While the deceased’s mother reported that she fled the house when she saw a mob of people coming towards her house. When she returned, she found her son dead with several injury marks on his body. After the matter being reported, police acted swiftly to reach the crime spot and to gather evidence. The boy’s body has been sent for the autopsy test and investigation is underway. After the matter being reported, police acted swiftly to reach the crime spot and to gather evidence. The boy’s body has been sent for the autopsy test and investigation is underway. “Following an investigation, it was found he had been lynched. A case has been registered and action would be taken against the culprits,” said a senior police officer. “Following an investigation, it was found he had been lynched. A case has been registered and action would be taken against the culprits,” said a senior police officer.