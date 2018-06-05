Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old commits suicide after failing to qualify for NEET

Chennai: A 17-year-old girl, Prateebha, who failed to qualify the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, allegedly committed suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district on Monday. Her parents claim that she consumed rat poison to end her life. This was Prateebha's second attempt as she appeared for NEET 2017 but could clear it.

S Prateebha, a medical aspirant scored 1125 out of 1200 marks in her class 12 exams after which she was preparing for the Entrance Test.

Prateebha was a resident of Peruvallur village in Gingee taluk and her father Shanmugotam is a farmer and while her mother Amutha works as a farmhand. After Prateebha got 495 marks out of 500 in Tamil Nadu’s junior school exam, her father admitted her in a private school for her Class 12 education so that she had a better chance in pursuing of her dream of being a doctor.

Neighbours said Prateebha looked visibly upset after NEET results were declared Monday and her parents advised her not to worry. Prathiba collapsed Monday night after consuming rat poison kept in her home, said the police. Her family took her to the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead at around 12 am. Last year, S Anitha killed herself in Ariyalur after she failed in NEET though she had secured 1175 marks in her class XII board examination. Anitha had a filed a petition before the Supreme Court against NEET and her death sparked protests across Tamil Nadu. Last year, S Anitha killed herself in Ariyalur after she failed in NEET though she had secured 1175 marks in her class XII board examination. Anitha had a filed a petition before the Supreme Court against NEET and her death sparked protests across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, saying it puts students from the state at a disadvantage and is against the federal structure of India. Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, saying it puts students from the state at a disadvantage and is against the federal structure of India.