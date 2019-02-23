Tamil Nadu: AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in road accident

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP S Rajendran, died in a car accident on Saturday morning near Tindivanam.

The accident took place when Rajendran, 62, who represented Villupuram parliamentary constituency, was on his way to Tindivanam and his car hit the road divider.

Severely injured Rajendran died on the spot, police said. The injured driver was immediately rushed to the hospital and at present is being treated.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

A first-time Member of Parliament, Rajendran was also a member of the standing committee on chemicals and fertilizers and consultative committee in the ministry of civil aviation. (ANI)