Tamil Nadu assembly session begins, DMK boycotts Governor's address

Chennai: While Tami Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today made his maiden address to the state assembly, main Opposition DMK along with its allies boycotted the assembly session.



The DMK has called ruling AIADMK government as a minority one, and also said that they do not have requisite number of MLAs after disqualification of 18 MLAs.





Even as the governor began his speech, MK Stalin stood up trying to raise some issues. The Governor paused and asked Stalin to calm down and take his seat. His party MLAs raised slogans demanding to allow their leader to speak.





A little later, Stalin and his party workers staged a walkout of the assembly. Congress and the only IUML legislator also followed suit.



The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker in November disqualified 18 AIADMK MLAs, who had been backing the sidelined party leader, TTV Dhinakaran. The MLAs were disqualified under the 1986 Tamil Nadu Assembly Members Party Defection Law. The disqualified MLAs included Thanga Tamilselvan, Senthil Balaji, P. Vetrivel and K. Mariappan. Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran who won the RK Nagar elections with a thumping margin of 40,000 votes made his debut in the assembly.